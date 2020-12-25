Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,464,000 after purchasing an additional 46,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $171,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,321 shares of company stock worth $3,522,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $83.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

