Paloma Partners Management Co Has $295,000 Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,397,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 257,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMK. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of TRMK opened at $27.34 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $182.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

