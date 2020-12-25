Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 9,164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 216,746 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -236.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

