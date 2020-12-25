Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $288,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,317,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4,638.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 263,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 50,198 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on PIPR. TheStreet raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ PIPR opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.47. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $106.17.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

