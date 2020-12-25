Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $292,000 in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 71.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NorthWestern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 6.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.