Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

