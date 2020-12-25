Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 13,406 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 130.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

BLDP stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

