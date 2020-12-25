Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 151.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 497,626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth $30,001,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LivaNova by 108.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after buying an additional 276,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of LIVN opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.