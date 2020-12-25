Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of PLMR opened at $91.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $451,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,386.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $874,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,800 shares of company stock worth $4,670,866 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 68.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 57.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 72.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.