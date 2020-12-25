Pandacoin (PND) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30.00

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $682,097.28 and $30.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

