Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRMRF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of PRMRF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 13,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $484.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.68.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.