Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $340,287.86 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $340,287.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 263,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $72.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 118.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PATK. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

