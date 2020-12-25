Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Patterson Companies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.71 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

