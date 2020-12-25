PAXEX Market Cap Tops $6,641.57 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $6,641.57 and approximately $3.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00581593 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000241 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

