Paychex, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYX. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

