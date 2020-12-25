PayPie (PPP) Market Cap Achieves $747,282.85

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $747,282.85 and $928.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00047568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00323015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00030639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PPP is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

