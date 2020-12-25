PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.75. PC Connection has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $652.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PC Connection by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PC Connection by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

