Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $142.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PTON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.57.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $167.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.59.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $2,633,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,072,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $455,157.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,054.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 745,906 shares of company stock worth $88,922,927.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $50,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

