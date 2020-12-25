Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 415,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 865,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $162.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

