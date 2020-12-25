Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

PFIS stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $268.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 544.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

