People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have underperformed the industry in the past three months. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and meeting in one. The company is growing through acquisitions, aided by a healthy balance-sheet position. Despite the prevailing low-interest rate environment, some support to net interest margin (NIM) is expected with growth in loans. Moreover, improving credit quality is a tailwind for the company. Further, efforts to enhance shareholders' value through capital-deployment activities are encouraging. However, the company's significant exposure to commercial loans keeps us apprehensive. Moreover, rising costs on account of merger-related costs might adversely impact bottom-line growth in the near term.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PBCT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

