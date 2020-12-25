Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $529,900.51 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $529,900.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,638.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $13.10 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $907.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

