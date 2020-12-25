Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $529,900.51 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $529,900.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,638.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PRDO opened at $13.10 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $907.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
