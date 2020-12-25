Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson Sells 3,934 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $49,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at $11,575,436.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $907.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $19.85.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
