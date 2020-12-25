Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson Sells 3,934 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $49,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at $11,575,436.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $907.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 25,624.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

