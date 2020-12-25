Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price target on the stock.

PSN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,885 ($37.69).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,875 ($37.56) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,722.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,540.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59. Persimmon Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,328 ($43.48).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 70 ($0.91) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s previous dividend of $40.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s payout ratio is currently 51.98%.

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

