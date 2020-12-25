PIBBLE Price Reaches $0.0002 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $124,757.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00135638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00682768 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00150703 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00360795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00064069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00098055 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

