PieDAO DOUGH v2 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $92,524.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $92,524.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003131 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00132383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.00665700 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00161212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00353690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00061268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00096090 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 73,280,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,980,724 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.