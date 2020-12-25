PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $112.11

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $112.11 and traded as high as $113.05. PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $112.90, with a volume of 131,976 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOND. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $29,767,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 207.6% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 340,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,116,000 after purchasing an additional 229,497 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 121.9% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 370,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 203,308 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 25.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 846,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 170,886 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 54.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,458,000 after purchasing an additional 161,040 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.