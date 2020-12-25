Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Newmark Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NMRK. Wedbush dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of NMRK opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 959,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 692,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4,446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 118,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

