Pivotal Investment Co. II Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PIC)

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 54,402 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical volume of 9,067 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIC opened at $32.59 on Friday. Pivotal Investment Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65.

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pivotal Investment Co. II Company Profile

Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.

