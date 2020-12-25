Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) (LON:PLAZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) (LON:PLAZ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 33 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06.

Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) Company Profile (LON:PLAZ)

Plaza Centers N.V. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the establishment, operation, and sale of shopping and entertainment centers, as well as other mixed-use projects, such as retail, office, and residential projects in Central and Eastern Europe, and India. The company was formerly known as Plaza Centers (Europe) B.V.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Centers N.V. (PLAZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.