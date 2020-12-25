PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get PLDT alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 373.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 245,189 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 594.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 107,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 592,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the third quarter worth $380,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $27.96 on Friday. PLDT has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $30.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $897.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.