PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.40

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.40 and last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 2453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PMVP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.55.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($1.18).

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,113,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

