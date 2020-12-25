POA Trading Down 24.4% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Bibox. In the last seven days, POA has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $145,372.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 282,842,852 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

