PowerPool (CVP) Achieves Market Cap of $12.84 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $12.84 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00008985 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

