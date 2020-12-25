PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.89.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after buying an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 383,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 296,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $145.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.72. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

