Praveen P. Tipirneni Sells 2,268 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Praveen P. Tipirneni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $67,703.95.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Morphic by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MORF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

