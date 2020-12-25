Praveen P. Tipirneni Sells 2,268 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Praveen P. Tipirneni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $67,703.95.
NASDAQ:MORF opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $36.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Morphic by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on MORF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
