Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading Down 7%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s share price dropped 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 766,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 701,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $490.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.21.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.