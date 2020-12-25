Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

PFBC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Preferred Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 88.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

