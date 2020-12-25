Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will report sales of $489.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.08 million to $494.00 million. Primo Water reported sales of $600.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Raymond James started coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

PRMW traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 606,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,876. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 89.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

