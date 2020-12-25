Profile Utility Token (PUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $56.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $111,750.31 and approximately $56.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Allcoin, Bit-Z and Coinnest. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,553.64 or 0.99976711 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00019815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015948 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000548 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00058196 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z, Allcoin, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

