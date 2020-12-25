Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PROG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Progenity alerts:

NASDAQ PROG opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44. Progenity has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Progenity will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progenity news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L purchased 4,128,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $13,499,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Alter purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at $185,924.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,688,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,869,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.