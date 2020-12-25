ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is a biotech company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders, with an initial focus on Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. ProQR Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 155,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,114. The company has a market cap of $232.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $10.09.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,141 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,634,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

