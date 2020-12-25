ProVen VCT (PVN.L) (LON:PVN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.47

Shares of ProVen VCT (PVN.L) (LON:PVN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and traded as low as $60.00. ProVen VCT (PVN.L) shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 29,099 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 62.75. The firm has a market cap of £105.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. ProVen VCT (PVN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.83%.

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

