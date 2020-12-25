PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.74.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
