PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Shares Up 1.4%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 505,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four division: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.