Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 8,755 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

