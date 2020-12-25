Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 931 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth $315,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth $145,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth $1,417,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth $765,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

CPS stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

