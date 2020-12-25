Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $726.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

