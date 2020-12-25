Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRI. Roth Capital increased their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,263. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

