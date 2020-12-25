Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 577.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Beazer Homes USA worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,920,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 305,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 49.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 134,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 24.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $61,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,273.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 12,500 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,871.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,076 shares of company stock valued at $249,997 and sold 89,200 shares valued at $1,290,557. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $686.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.